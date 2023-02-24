Mike Flanagan Unfortunately Can't Get A Nightmare On Elm Street Movie Made

Now a couple of decades into his career, Mike Flanagan has become arguably the preeminent name in the world of genre filmmaking. And one look at his resume will confirm that reputation is more than well-earned, with Flanagan boasting a slate of film and television projects as emotionally engrossing as they are utterly terrifying.

For the past few years, most of Flanagan's projects have been backed by Netflix and served as some of the streamer's biggest hits over that span. While they've still got one more series on the docket with Netflix (this year's "The Fall of the House of Usher"), Flanagan and his longtime producing partner Trevor Macy are officially jumping to Amazon Studios for future projects. The biggest of those is, undoubtedly, Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" saga, which the filmmaker has long called a dream project.

With Flanagan apparently set to make that dream a reality, it seems there may be another well-known IP he'd like to take a crack at in "A Nightmare on Elm Street." The multi-hyphenate talent spoke openly about his desire to bring a new chapter of the beloved, yet oft-beleaguered horror franchise to the masses. Sadly, Flanagan also admitted he'll likely never get the chance to do it.