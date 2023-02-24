Katie Findlay Discusses That Epic Jared Padalecki Cameo In Walker Independence - Exclusive

The following interview contains spoilers for "Walker Independence" Season 1 Episode 12, "How We Got Here."

Jared Padalecki finally made it to Independence, and fans are reeling. Given that the actor has more than a few things on his plate, fans weren't sure he'd be able to head back to the 1800s for the prequel from modern-day Texas. Of course, Padalecki is an executive producer on "Walker" and its spin-off in addition to starring in the OG series.

Yet despite wearing a slew of cowboy hats, Padalecki found time to reunite with his former "Walker" co-star Matt Barr — who also plays Hoyt Rawlins on the original series. Multiverses, right? And while Katie Findlay (who plays Kate) has no scenes with Padalecki in the episode, they had more than enough fun with Padalecki and Barr on set.

Looper spoke to Findlay during an exclusive interview where they discussed Padalecki's "Walker Independence" cameo with Matt Barr, what skill the duo taught them on set, and what Padalecki's cameo might mean for the show at large.