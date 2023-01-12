Mark Sheppard Recalls Jared Padalecki's Heartwarming Reaction When He Signed Onto Walker Independence - Exclusive

Sheppard couldn't wait to share the good news with Padalecki, who was thrilled to work with Sheppard again. "I got all excited, and I texted Jared, and he goes, 'I'm so happy to have you there,"' Sheppard recalled.

But The Powers That Be wanted to keep Sheppard's presence a secret. "We got all really clever, and I took my name off the pilot. I didn't want anyone waiting 38 minutes for me to show up and go, 'Right, he gives us one line, and that's it.' As much as I love CW in all their wisdom, [they] put me in the trailer," he explained. "At the Upfronts, all three of the boys were there, and then my voice [shows up in the trailer], and I appear, and Jerry's like, 'Yeah, Sheppard's in the pilot.' That was that. The surprise was blown, but in a very good way." It certainly got fans even more excited to tune into the series.

Later on in the interview, Sheppard expressed his love for Padalecki and the show, saying, "Moose [Jared Padalecki] is one of my favorite people on the planet. It's a labor of love. I hope the show goes for long enough that people get to experience that feeling they've had while being there." If we could bottle up the wholesomeness of these casts, it would solve a lot of world problems.

