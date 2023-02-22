Gabriel Luna Admits He Took Home A Prop Or Two From The Last Of Us Set

Plenty of working TV actors jump from series to series and often all they have to show for it is an added credit to their résumé and a paycheck. However, sometimes a certain gig comes with a unique experience, whether it's good or bad, compared to past productions. Nowadays, it's fairly well known that actors and crew members often turn into memorabilia burglars, swiping different types of props from the set. In fact, many actors are now open about their impulsive thievery when asked about the sly deed. One actor who is no exception is Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy on HBO's "The Last of Us."

For those who don't know, "The Last of Us" takes place a couple of decades into a global pandemic caused by a fungal infection that converts people into zombie-like predators. The series, which is based on a popular video game of the same name, sees Luna's Tommy as the younger brother of the show's lead character, Joel (Pedro Pascal). As an important smuggler, Tommy's skills are needed to help his brother transport Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country in hopes of using her immunity to find a cure.

With the show being as big of a hit as it is, this experience for Luna most likely stands out compared to his previous work. This is why he felt the understandable need to grab and take home a couple of items to keep for himself.