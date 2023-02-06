The Last Of Us Proves Hollywood Has Finally Found The Cheat Code For Video Game Adaptations

To say that "The Last of Us" is among the finest shows currently on TV is hardly a bold statement. By now, it merely adds to an ever-growing chorus of praise. HBO's adaptation of the Naughty Dog game set in a mushroom zombie apocalypse is the rare piece of media that seems to have something for everyone. Pedro Pascal once more plays a sad surrogate father, while Bella Ramsey is the Grogu to his Din Djarin. If it sounds like it works on paper, it somehow works even better in practice. Leading up to the show's release, there were a lot of indicators that the show would be good, but few imagined it would be an instant contender for the best TV series of the year.

The reason for that hesitancy? Simply put, the history of video game adaptations is abysmal. From "Super Mario Bros." to multiple attempts at "Resident Evil" and "Mortal Kombat," there are far more failures than successes. Studios have consistently seemed flabbergasted by the entire concept of turning a game into a purely audiovisual experience, trying to treat it the same way they would the adaptation of a book.

But by studying those crashes, we can see exactly what it took for "The Last of Us" to soar. Prior attempts at translating video games to screen crammed 40-plus hour stories into two-hour films, copied over elements of gameplay that would never work without a controller, and either overcommitted to keeping things the same or shied away from the source material entirely. "The Last of Us" avoided those mistakes almost entirely, putting itself in the Goldilocks zone and elevating its material to instant classic status. In so doing, it provided a playthrough guide for other video game adaptations to come.