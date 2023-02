Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Paul Rudd Freaked Out When Reuben Rabasa Showed Up To The Ant-Man 3 Set

The latest MCU movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," dominated the box office on its Presidents Day weekend opening. Starring Paul Rudd as the titular Ant-Man, the film also gave the biggest platform yet to comedic actor Reuben Rabasa with a bit role as a café owner and Avengers fan in Ant-Man's neighborhood.

Rabasa became something of a cultural phenomenon after appearing on the Netflix sketch show "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." In one widely circulated clip from the surrealist comedy series, Rabasa plays a member of a focus group for new automobile features who quickly sways the group to his side after proposing, among other things, a car that's "Stinky!" and has "No space for mother-in-law!"

In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Rabasa's signature off-kilter humor is on full display when his café owner mistakes Ant-Man for Spider-Man (Tom Holland) while giving him a free coffee. According to Rudd, meeting Rabasa was a dream come true, and the encounter more than met his expectations.