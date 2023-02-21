Paul Rudd Freaked Out When Reuben Rabasa Showed Up To The Ant-Man 3 Set

The latest MCU movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," dominated the box office on its Presidents Day weekend opening. Starring Paul Rudd as the titular Ant-Man, the film also gave the biggest platform yet to comedic actor Reuben Rabasa with a bit role as a café owner and Avengers fan in Ant-Man's neighborhood.

Rabasa became something of a cultural phenomenon after appearing on the Netflix sketch show "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." In one widely circulated clip from the surrealist comedy series, Rabasa plays a member of a focus group for new automobile features who quickly sways the group to his side after proposing, among other things, a car that's "Stinky!" and has "No space for mother-in-law!"

In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Rabasa's signature off-kilter humor is on full display when his café owner mistakes Ant-Man for Spider-Man (Tom Holland) while giving him a free coffee. According to Rudd, meeting Rabasa was a dream come true, and the encounter more than met his expectations.