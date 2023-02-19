Quantumania Box Office Towers Like Giant-Man Over The First Two Ant-Man Films

The MCU's "Ant-Man" films dare to ask the question that no one else does: "How many shrinking characters can we fit into one movie?" To the aptly named superhero's credit, Marvel started slowly in the first film. 2015's "Ant-Man" features newly released convict Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) trying to get his life together. Unfortunately, post-correctional life is difficult for many and he falls into an old habit: stealing. Scott takes Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) shrinking suit and his life changes forever. In 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) suited up to take up her mother's mantle as the Wasp, and in the new "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Scott's teenage daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) has a suit of her own — making a trio of insect-sized heroes.

The previous "Ant-Man" movies did relatively well in theaters. Still, they were definitely in the lower tier of box office earnings compared to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, performing only marginally better than the pandemic-era films like "Eternals" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," as well as very early MCU projects like original "Thor" and "Captain America: The First Avenger." But while the first two "Ant-Man" films dealt with small-scale threats, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is much more ambitious than its previous iterations, taking on both the Quantum Realm and the franchise's next big bad: Kang (Jonathan Majors). And much like Scott in his super-sized Giant-Man form stomping around the Quantum Realm, this latest "Ant-Man" is squashing its predecessors at the box office.