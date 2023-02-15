You Season 4 Part 2's Trailer Is A Tense Thrill Ride With A Little Bit Of Love

Contains spoilers for "You" Season 4, Part 1

Could Joe Goldberg really get a second chance at Love? The trailer for "You" Season 4, Part 2 seems to think so — but only at great personal cost.

Season 4, Part 1, which debuted earlier this month on Netflix, began to explore if Penn Badgley's arresting (and shockingly un-arrested) serial killer could be capable of living a normal, purposeful life free of his murderous obsessions. While it arguably asks more dramatic questions than it answers so far, the second half will seemingly focus on the ideas set up at the beginning of the season to determine one crucial aspect of Joe's psyche. Is Joe Goldberg really a killer, deep down? Or is he just someone willing to do anything for love?

The character will seemingly be forced to define or confront his dark identity as he comes face to face with the "Eat the Rich killer," the mysterious antagonist of Season 4 who made themselves known in the climactic finale of Part 1. If you have yet to catch up on the series, be warned that the trailer contains massive spoilers for the story thus far.