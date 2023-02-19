Jeremy Renner Shares His Road To Recovery After Life-Threatening Accident

On February 19, Renner posted a video on his Instagram Story — since retweeted through the Jeremy Renner fan account @JRennerNet — of his leg receiving electro-therapy. It's a slightly strange video, if only because, due to the angle and subject, it's a little difficult at first to know what one is looking at. With the Beatles' "Lady Madonna" playing in the background, we see Renner's leg with several electrical nodes on it while the muscles of his leg shake. "Electric stimulation workout out and muscle strength," the text reads.

According to WebMD, the treatment shown in Renner's video is technically known as electrical myostimulation. It is performed by placing electrodes on the skin. An electrical current is sent from a battery into the electrodes through the muscles, with the aim of helping increase muscle mass after an accident and, in turn, helping to speed the healing process along.

Reporting briefly on the video, Deadline pointed out that Renner also continues to plug for his acting work as much as he can through social media. What's more, it sounds like just about everyone in the MCU is pulling for him. So while it looks like his recovery will be a fairly intense one, it also appears that Renner is anxious to get back to work.