Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Apparently Scrapped A Storyline Featuring Hope's Son

Contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with the "Ant-Man" threequel, which finally peels back the layers on the mysterious Quantum Realm. In "Quantumania," Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and the rest of the Ant-Family are transported to the microscopic world, where they have to deal with Kang (Jonathan Majors). Outside of setting up Kang as Marvel's next nefarious villain, "Quantumania" also served as a vehicle to break down Ant-Man/Scott Lang's relationship with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton). A large portion of the film dials in on their fractured relationship, which seemingly mends by the time credits begin to roll.

While the Ant-Family's romp through the Quantum Realm is a father-daughter flick, it could also have been a mother-son story.

According to an Instagram post made by actor Lucas Grant's mother, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was supposed to feature a storyline involving The Wasp/Hope van Dyne having a son. "He played Wasp/Hope's son in Antman & The Wasp Quantumania, and had so much fun working with Evangeline (sweetest human on earth!)," Grant's mother writes on the Instagram post, which features snaps of the young actor on the Marvel Studios set alongside Lilly and director Peyton Reed.

"Unfortunately, as it sometimes happens, the storyline was changed after he filmed and his scenes did not make it into the final version of the movie," Grant's mother continued, teasing just how different "Quantumania" could have been.