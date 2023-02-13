How Penn Badgley Copes With The 'Taxing' Challenge Of Playing You's Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley has made no secret about his feelings towards his "You" character. Speaking with MTV News, the actor made it quite clear how deplorable Joe's actions are. Living and breathing Joe Goldberg for the past five years has been a challenging endeavor because of the darkness of the character. Badgley said that he has learned how to cope with Joe through one method.

"I learned the power of prayer. I'm not kidding," Badgley told the outlet. "That is my number one approach to Joe. I use that tool more than any other, both to ground myself after I've had to play him, but also to ground myself in preparation to play him because what I have to do is, it's very heavy." Though there is a troubling camp of fans who romanticize Joe, there can be no doubt about the weight of the material. The twisted humor of the series does not balance hearing Joe's inner and unfiltered thoughts in every episode. Joe claims that he only wants to find true love, but any time he is close, it isn't good enough. He kills his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), even though she is probably the best match for him. And now, in Season 5, he is back to his new tricks in a foreign country.

"I have to ground it," Badgley explained. "And it's hard. It's taxing, physically and emotionally and spiritually."