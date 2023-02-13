Sex/Life's Season 2 Trailer Is Here To Heat Up Your Netflix Subscription All Over Again

Brace yourselves, Netflix prudes: your precious streaming app is about to get another hefty dose of Stacy Rukeyser's fantasy-fueled "Sex/Life" series — with more hookups, more marriage-ending love affairs, and even more drama than last season.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section for the new Season 2 trailer, which comes nearly two years after the first season debuted. According to Rukeyser, if you thought what you saw in Season 1 (2021) was steamy, just wait until the latest installment of her "44 Chapters About 4 Men" adaptation drops on March 2.

"That's how we like Sex/Life — as a big, bold, unapologetic exploration of female desire, and a thrilling chance to tell the truth about our lives and the choices we all make in relationships, family, career and identity," Rukeyser told Netflix's media site, Tudum. "This season is a fairy tale, full of hope and love and second chances," she said. "We never stop asking 'What if?' and our characters never stop striving to create the life (and the sex) of which they dream." Judging from the new "Sex/Life" trailer, viewers will be seeing all this and more this year.