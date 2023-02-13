Bella Ramsey's Response For Detractors Of TLOU's LGBTQ+ Stories Is Perfect

Though it's still early in the year, "The Last of Us" is already set to be one of the biggest shows of 2023. HBO's adaptation of the hit video game series is highly regarded by both fans and critics alike. The series is also improving its viewership week by week, meaning viewers are telling their friends to watch as well.

Still, HBO's new hit series hasn't been without its detractors. While some fans have criticized the show for making changes to the plot of "The Last of Us" game, others have more paltry grievances, like whether Pedro Pascal can grow Joel's iconic beard or whether Bella Ramsey looks enough like Ellie to play her.

While odd takes like these might seem like bottom-of-the-barrel stuff, the absolute height of toxic fandom for "The Last of Us" has come in its supposedly "woke" storytelling, i.e., showing that gay and trans people still exist in the apocalypse. For her part, though, Ramsey isn't too bothered about those who choose to skip the show because of its LGBTQ+ inclusivity.