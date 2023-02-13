Brian Dietzen Taps Into His Theater Background To Co-Write Another NCIS Episode

"NCIS" fan favorite Jimmy Parker (Brian Dietzen) is a familiar face to any long-term fan of the popular CBS hit. Coming on board the military procedural series as the medical examiner assistant to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum), Parker initially appears only periodically before becoming a recurring character.

As the one responsible for sleuthing out the causes of death and other vital medical information necessary to solve the cases the "NCIS" squad handle, Dr. Palmer is no stranger to extreme pressure and high-stakes drama. Dietzen himself is acquainted with the scriptwriting process that leads to some of these intense moments on the show.

As someone who recently co-wrote his second episode of the series along with "NCIS" writer and executive-producer Scott Williams, Dietzen knows what buttons to push to keep audiences riveted, and he credits a particular part of his background as a contributing factor to his scriptwriting savvy.