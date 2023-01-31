DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)

The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.

The state of the DC movie multiverse has been pretty hit-or-miss as of late, but it's still fresh in fans' minds. It's hard not to think of what might have been, including what things would've looked like had DC and Warner Bros. decided to release "Batgirl," which was pretty much done when Warner Bros. canceled it. It would've shown another side to the world of Batman with Leslie Grace in the titular role and recent comeback star Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.

Among the recently released DC lineup, "Batgirl" was nowhere to be found, so it seems clear it won't get a surprise release any time soon. However, Safran did speak about the project, and while he didn't have a hand in canceling it, he ultimately agreed with the decision.