Small Details You Missed In The Flash Super Bowl Trailer

"The Flash" trailer features appearances from Batfleck and Michael Keaton as their respective iterations of "The Dark Knight," which will undoubtedly please fans of the SnyderVerse and Tim Burton's "Batman." That said, while it's exciting to see these fine actors back in action, their trailer cameos only confirm returns we've known about for months. But are they the only Batmen in the trailer?

As of this writing, it's unknown if Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale will return as Batman in "The Flash." The rumors have been rampant for months, but the trailer may have lent some meat to speculation. 11 seconds into the teaser, there's a shot of Gotham's resident hero soaring down the street on his Batcycle. This part is interesting, as the street in question is located in Glasgow, Scotland. Both "The Batman" and "The Dark Knight Rises" used the Scottish city for some of their respective Gotham City sequences.

To be more specific, Queen Street is the Glasgow location featured in the trailer. This street just so happened to be used in "The Batman." Sure, using the same location might be coincidental, but let's not rule out the possibility of Pattinson or Bale making an appearance.