Small Details You Missed In The Flash Super Bowl Trailer
The first trailer for "The Flash" dropped a year ago, but it's pretty obvious why Warner Bros. hasn't been shoving the film down our throats in the marketing department since. Super Bowl LVII debuted the second official trailer for the film, and despite the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, this movie seems like it's going to be a good time. It might even be the best movie in the now-canned DCEU. Whether or not Miller continues as Barry Allen in James Gunn's DC Universe remains to be seen, but mum has been the word for quite some time.
Flash fans deserve a solid movie adaptation, and Andy Muschietti's film seems like it's going to be one of the best superhero films of 2023. Michael Keaton pretty much solidifies the deal on that front, as does Sasha Calle's Super Girl, who we only saw briefly in the first trailer. There was a lot to digest in "The Flash" Super Bowl trailer, so we broke down some small details you might have missed.
A plethora of Batmen (Battfleck, Keaton, Bale?, etc.)
"The Flash" trailer features appearances from Batfleck and Michael Keaton as their respective iterations of "The Dark Knight," which will undoubtedly please fans of the SnyderVerse and Tim Burton's "Batman." That said, while it's exciting to see these fine actors back in action, their trailer cameos only confirm returns we've known about for months. But are they the only Batmen in the trailer?
As of this writing, it's unknown if Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale will return as Batman in "The Flash." The rumors have been rampant for months, but the trailer may have lent some meat to speculation. 11 seconds into the teaser, there's a shot of Gotham's resident hero soaring down the street on his Batcycle. This part is interesting, as the street in question is located in Glasgow, Scotland. Both "The Batman" and "The Dark Knight Rises" used the Scottish city for some of their respective Gotham City sequences.
To be more specific, Queen Street is the Glasgow location featured in the trailer. This street just so happened to be used in "The Batman." Sure, using the same location might be coincidental, but let's not rule out the possibility of Pattinson or Bale making an appearance.
Michael Keaton's Batman is introduced with Danny Elfman's iconic theme
Batman has had his share of iconic live-action theme songs over the years, but the top of the heap could very well be the theme music composed by Danny Elfman for the 1989 "Batman" film directed by Tim Burton. That version of the Caped Crusader, played by Michael Keaton, appears to offer help to The Flash (Ezra Miller) in his battle across alternate timelines. And just in case Keaton's distinctive growl and cowl weren't enough, the music that accompanies his on-screen entrance in the trailer is none other than a rendition of that distinctive Elfman score.
Keaton is featured quite prominently in the trailer for "The Flash," and it's exciting enough for fans of his turns as Bruce Wayne in "Batman" and "Batman Returns" to see him return once more to the role. The addition of his theme music is just a cherry on top of the brooding, crime-fighting sundae.
Hush Batman makes an appearance
Back in late November, amid questions about which (if any) of Zack Snyder's "Justice League" cast members would make the cut of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, rumors circulated that "The Flash" film would be heavily edited to remove all references to the Snyderverse to avoid making promises they didn't intend to keep. For a brief moment, it appeared as though these cuts would mean the omission of Ben Affleck's Batman, who was previously announced to appear.
Thankfully, it seems that he not only made the final cut, but looks to be getting a pretty substantial amount of screen time. As Bruce Wayne (likely early on in the film), he warns Barry about the dangers of tampering with time. Later on in the trailer, we get a good look at his brand-new bat suit.
It appears to be a combination of the Snyder "Justice League" design and some comic book influences, most likely inspired by the "Batman: Hush" era from 2002. The book was drawn by iconic "Batman" artist Jim Lee and featured a gray-and-blue costume very similar to what Affleck's Batman can be seen wearing in the trailer.
Flashpoint Superman is actually Kara
One of the most critical aspects of the Flashpoint timeline is the altered path the character of Superman takes. While Kal-El is the big hitter of the Justice League in the main DC continuity, in the Flashpoint storyline, he landed in Metropolis. He spent his entire life living in a science lab, being studied by shadowing government entities. It isn't until the end of the story when Flash, Cyborg, and Batman (in the original version as Thomas Wayne) discover his location and break him out of the lab that he becomes a big part of the climax.
Of course, with the DCEU all but dead and Henry Cavill's departure as the franchise's Superman, a different path needed to be taken. This is where Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) comes in, taking on the role of Supergirl. The trailer gives us our first real look at the character, seeing her looking emaciated first and then introducing herself after our two Barrys break her out of the lab. Last but not least, we see her flying next to the Barrys in an aircraft, showing off her new super suit.
While we know there are some significant differences from the comic version to the film version — including multiple Batmen and no Thomas Wayne as of yet, multiple Barry Allens and no Eobard Thawne as of yet, and Supergirl instead of Superman — there still seems to be enough evidence of a faithful adaptation.
Zod returns, but how?
"The Flash" Super Bowl trailer reveals actions have consequences. And one of the deadliest SnyderVerse baddies, General Zod (Michael Shannon) returns because of the Flash/Barry Allen's time-traveling antics. At the 1:08 mark, Barry witnesses a transmission similar to the one Zod broadcast while searching for Kal-El (Henry Cavill) in "Man of Steel." The footage suggests that the Flash has returned to that same point in time, and, as a result, resurrected one of Superman's greatest adversaries.
At the 1:10 mark, the Kryptonian World Engine wreaks havoc, as it did in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." "I completely broke the universe," Barry exclaims. The very next shot reveals Zod aboard a Kryptonian Attack Ship as plumes of smoke and fire rise from the ashes of a war zone below. "We've been waiting for you," Zod says as another Kryptonian vessel approaches, but who is he speaking to?
It's unclear, but Zod's attack force lays waste to the human soldiers desperately trying to fight back. At the 2:07 mark, a Kryptonian ship hovers above what appears to be the Flash clashing with either another Barry Allen or, perhaps, the Reverse Flash. And then at the 2:11 mark, fans are treated to the pièce de resistance: Supergirl punches an armored-clad Zod right in the face! So, did the Flash's arrival in the past lead to Kal-El's death? Whatever Barry did, it's now up to the Girl of Steel to help stop Zod's tyranny.