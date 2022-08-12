Warner Bros.' Eyebrow-Raising Timeline For Ezra Miller Reshoots On The Flash

Over the past six months, Ezra Miller has been arrested three times for multiple criminal acts. They've also been accused of grooming a teen from the age of 12 with drugs and alcohol. Throughout the summer, Miller was also allegedly on the run from lawyers and law enforcement (via the Los Angeles Times).

Miller's latest run-in with cops came on August 7 in Vermont after homeowners of a Stamford residence accused them of swiping bottles of alcohol from them, per State Police. But that's not when the alleged crime occurred. It was on May 1 that the felony burglary complaint was first filed, but authorities couldn't locate Miller and charge them until August 7. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," cops said in the incident report.

But Vermont authorities weren't the only ones looking for the "The Flash" and "Justice League" star. Law enforcement and lawyers in North Dakota were also trying to find them since June 2022 for the aforementioned grooming situation. And if the burglary report mentioned is accurate, that means something fishy went down with the recent "The Flash" reshoots.