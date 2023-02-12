Harrison Ford Says He'd Act For Free - Promotional Tours Are The Part He Only Does For The Money

When Harrison Ford was talking about his notable projects, the topic of what keeps him going so many years later came up. "I just buckle down and do it. There are things I don't love doing, but I want to be gracious about it, and I don't want to shove it into somebody's face that I don't like doing it," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm just here to do my job, and my job, at the moment, is to help sell the product. This is what they really pay me for. The acting I'd do for free." It seems where the actor truly feels he is earning his paycheck is when doing interviews and attending promotional events to help market whatever titles have him on the roster.

But it isn't just the acting that has Ford committed to cultivating compelling cinema and TV. "I love the community that you come to work with – the crew and the other actors and the process itself is a joy," the actor said to Forbes. "It's a tribal effort and it's a great joy to meet a new group of people, ambitious for the same outcome, bringing their passion and their talents and their joy to it." It seems pretty clear that after so many years, Ford has a strong passion for not just bringing unique characters to life on screen but also is a big fan of interacting with the gifted individuals involved in that process. As for grueling press tours, we'll have to wait and see if he can handle the promotional juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he steps into the role of Thaddeus Ross in "Captain America: New World Order" soon.