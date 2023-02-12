T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Features Bradley Cooper With His Toughest Co-Star Yet — His Mom
Bradley Cooper and his mom are trying their best to boost T-Mobile's clout in a brand new Super Bowl commercial.
The latest A-lister to join 2023's lineup of Super Bowl commercials is Cooper, best known for starring in "The Hangover" trilogy and voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike most Super Bowl ads, which tend to focus on spectacle and nostalgia, Cooper's T-Mobile ad is intimate and heartfelt, pairing the star with his actual mother, Gloria Campano. The Big Game commercial focuses on Cooper and his mom as they try to film an actual T-Mobile commercial.
The "Joker" producer is seen sporting a T-Mobile shirt as he tries to get his mom hooked on the telecommunication giant's services. Cooper's mom immediately calls out her son's corporate-branded get-up, leaving the actor-director in stitches. The advertisement, exactly one minute in-length, continues with Cooper trying to tout how great T-Mobile is, only to end up bantering with his wise-cracking mum. The adorable and meta commercial even has Cooper's mom calling out her son for not winning an Oscar (despite being nominated nine times).
The T-Mobile clip may be short on pageantry and ironic catch-phrases but it's certainly one of the most heartfelt spots this Super Bowl.
Bradley Cooper's T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial is already a hit with fans
Bradley Cooper and his mom's "attempt" to film a T-Mobile commercial is already a winner. "Omg this is so funny and cute! Momma Cooper is hilarious!" wrote one fan in the commercial's YouTube comments section. The Super Bowl commercial even found fans on Twitter. "Yo! This T-mobile commercial with Bradley Cooper and his mother is HILARIOUS!!!" shared user @TayLaniStark.
It looks like the Cooper family collab is another hit for T-Mobile. The telecommunications giant is going all out for Super Bowl LVII. In addition to their Cooper clan spot, T-Mobile commissioned a musical extravaganza featuring "Scrubs" star Zach Braff, fellow co-star Donald Faison, and "Grease" actor John Travolta.
The T-Mobile clip is Cooper's first advertisement for the Super Bowl. While the T-Mobile advertisement is his most talked-about campaign, the star is no stranger to being a brand ambassdor. The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor kicked off the fall of 2022 by spearheading Louis Vuitton's "Tambour Twenty" campaign, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the fashion house's Tambour watch. Fans of the "Limitless" star might also remember his Haagen-Daz commercial from the early 2010s. Cooper will be seen sharing the Super Bowl LVII commercial spotlight on Fox alongside his fellow Marvel co-star Paul Rudd.