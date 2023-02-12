John Travolta's T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Has Him Hoping For More Collaborations With The Scrubs Duo

If John Travolta gets his way, he'll be delivering a brand new musical hit with the "Scrubs" duo, and it'll all be thanks to T-Mobile.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who previously headlined NBC's "Scrubs," made waves last year when they appeared in T-Mobile's Super Bowl spot. Singing about the power of home internet, the mini "Scrubs" musical reunion was met with positive reviews and is currently the telecommunication giant's most-watched video on their YouTube channel. Hitting a nostalgic goldmine, the "Scrubs" duo partnered once again with T-Mobile for their Big Game commercial, this time roping in John Travolta as a singing partner. In the ad, Travolta is seen moving into the "Scrubs" duo's neighbourhood. The two then compel their new neighbour to switch over to T-Mobile, singing a home internet-focused take on "Summer Nights" from "Grease."

Travolta, whose breakout flick was "Grease," is no stranger to musicals. Speaking with Variety, Travolta expressed interest in working with the "Scrubs" duo again. "I love the dynamic between the three of us," Travolta told the outlet. "I know it sounds odd, it's like a special art to do musical comedy and advertising, that has a vibe, a frequency that is different than other types of performance. When I see all three of us together, I feel like we should do something else with this, you know?"