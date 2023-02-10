Yes, Quantumania's Paul Rudd Thinks Ants Would Enjoy Kicking Back With A Heineken - Exclusive

First and foremost, let's get the most important question out of the way: Can ants actually get drunk? Ant-Man, aka Paul Rudd, seems to think they can. "Ants can, and it doesn't take much — just a drop. A drop will do it," Rudd laughed. "This is a great thing, and this is going to sound like I'm shilling, but if these ants drink Heineken 0.0, they can go about building their nests and keep a clear head, and their sense of smell will not be affected."

We did some research of our own, and it turns out that ants actually can get drunk. The insect is automatically attracted to carbohydrates and sugars that alcohol provides, so if your beer takes a spill, just know that ants may be there ready and waiting to sip it up (via Ant-Keeper). Also, after some time, rotting fruits ferment and create an alcohol product that can also be the source of an ant's wild night.

But that won't be an issue with a non-alcoholic beverage like Heineken 0.0, according to Rudd. "They can go about in their colonies and work as a community," he said. We believe Rudd has enough experience around ants to make the right call.

You can check out a teaser of Paul Rudd's Super Bowl commercial with Heineken 0.0 on YouTube here. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.

