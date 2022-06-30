The Boys Season 4 Isn't Wasting Any Time

"The Boys" has taken the world by storm with its 3rd season, currently available on Amazon Prime Video, and now we know the streamer is already getting ready to start work on Season 4. The show's richly crafted world and willingness to go where other shows simply won't in service of its social satire has ingratiated it to critics and dazzled audiences. Starring Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader of a mercenary team dedicated to taking down the dangerously unaccountable superheroes of their world, "The Boys" is a caustic look at both our current political situation and our cultural obsession with the superhero genre.

The shocking content coupled with high quality has kept "The Boys" on the lips of fans and cultural critics alike. So, it's easy to see why Amazon Prime Video is keeping its foot on the gas. Earlier this year, the streamer cranked out "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated spin-off that introduced a number of fantastic new characters to the universe. Additionally, "The Boys Presents: Varsity," a live-action spin-off show that takes place on a college campus for supes that will star Patrick Schwarzenegger, is currently in preproduction (via Deadline).

And now, we've learned that "The Boys" itself may not have as much downtime as previously thought. According to one of its stars, production on Season 4 is soon to be underway.