Young Sheldon Season 7 Needs To Be Its Last

What's the most common remark "Young Sheldon" fans often receive from non-fans, after revealing themselves as a viewer of the acclaimed sitcom? Stop if you've heard this before — "Wait, is that thing is still on?"

Snide comments about the existence of "Young Sheldon" have honestly gotten older than the series star itself, at this point. They're also incredibly unwarranted, as it's consistently one of the highest-rated network hits on a weekly basis. That extends to wholesome live chatter each week, as viewers are clearly enjoying the nostalgic throwbacks and maturing storylines. Furthermore, the very title of "Young Sheldon" implies the series can't expand as endlessly as its esteemed parent program, "The Big Bang Theory," and in fact — when we look at the larger narrative — we're rapidly approaching the point where he will finally age up, and not be considered "young" anymore.

Yes, after six heartwarming and illuminating seasons, we speculate that the seventh season will be the last. Or it should be, at least.

While the prequel series started out fairly removed from its predecessor, recent episodes have started alluding to the formative tragedies we know and dread. These events in question both revolve around Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) father, George (Lance Barber). Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will remember the tragic backstory he revealed about his father's premature death in that series, and it's only going to hit harder now that he's a TV dad we've come to know and love for six seasons. With that in mind, George's death is going be devastating on a level that will require the series call it quits, in order to preserve its legacy (and avoid jumping the shark the way "The Big Bang Theory" did).