Young Sheldon Fans Are Calling For A Georgie Spin-Off After Season 6, Episode 6
When "Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017, fans tuned in to watch the childhood shenanigans of an adorable 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Just as intelligent and socially awkward as his "The Big Bang Theory" counterpart, the sitcom gave viewers a closer look into the family and childhood that helped shape the Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons on "TBBT") that we grew to love. But while the show at first centered its stories around Sheldon, we slowly began learning more about the personalities of lives of the rest of the Cooper family.
Montana Jordan started on "Young Sheldon" as 14-year-old George Jr., or Georgie, the big brother of Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord). In the first few seasons, he was mainly in the background, trying to protect his brother when the youngster started high school and doing normal teenage things such as playing sports and starting to like girls. But we soon learned the future owner of a successful tire company started using his skills and tenacity to earn money at a young age, after bartering over the prices of snowglobes, which he then sold for a profit.
With "Young Sheldon" now in its 6th season, fans are loving Georgie's determination to show that he can be a good dad and take care of his child, and many are starting to think that it's time Georgie had his own spin-off.
Fans think Georgie is more interesting than Sheldon
The feelings of annoyance among fans have been building over the years, with some viewers thinking that Sheldon is the worst character on "Young Sheldon." Many have started tuning in more to see if George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Mary's (Zoe Perry) marriage has imploded yet, or what new scheme Georgie has come up with. Fans have even started to wonder if a spin-off is in the range of possibilities. "Can we just let the show [Young Sheldon] go and have a show just for Georgie instead? He is waaaay more interesting now than Sheldon is," tweeted @better_calljess. Another fan, @freeguy947 tweeted a similar sentiment, writing "George junior is [the] best character of [Young Sheldon]. I [would] just watch a spin-off series on Georgie alone, man won my heart again & again."
But while "Young Sheldon" is confirmed through a 7th season, fans may not want to hold their breath for a Georgie spin-off (via Variety). While Georgie definitely has a bigger storyline this season, with him and Mandy (Emily Osment) expecting a child and him and Meemaw (Annie Potts) running their gambling business, there doesn't seem to be any talk about creating a spin-off. Jordan also seems content where he is, telling CBS News in 2021, "It's nice to have such an amazing on-set family and be able to feel comfortable with spending three more years with them and even more after that, maybe."