Young Sheldon Fans Are Calling For A Georgie Spin-Off After Season 6, Episode 6

When "Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017, fans tuned in to watch the childhood shenanigans of an adorable 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Just as intelligent and socially awkward as his "The Big Bang Theory" counterpart, the sitcom gave viewers a closer look into the family and childhood that helped shape the Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons on "TBBT") that we grew to love. But while the show at first centered its stories around Sheldon, we slowly began learning more about the personalities of lives of the rest of the Cooper family.

Montana Jordan started on "Young Sheldon" as 14-year-old George Jr., or Georgie, the big brother of Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord). In the first few seasons, he was mainly in the background, trying to protect his brother when the youngster started high school and doing normal teenage things such as playing sports and starting to like girls. But we soon learned the future owner of a successful tire company started using his skills and tenacity to earn money at a young age, after bartering over the prices of snowglobes, which he then sold for a profit.

With "Young Sheldon" now in its 6th season, fans are loving Georgie's determination to show that he can be a good dad and take care of his child, and many are starting to think that it's time Georgie had his own spin-off.