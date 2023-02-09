This Is The Exact Moment The Big Bang Theory Jumped The Shark

"The Big Bang Theory," one of television's longest-running and most celebrated sitcoms, played a role in propelling nerd culture from the fringes to the mainstream discourse it is today. As "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe overtook pop culture, "The Big Bang Theory" broke stereotypes and opened up conversations. 12 years is a long time, though, and over the course of that run, even "The Big Bang Theory" fell prey to a common pitfall on television referred to as "jumping the shark."

This unfortunately common event in TV programs — a reference to the infamous episode of "Happy Days" where The Fonz (Henry Winkler) unbelievably leaps on water skis over an enclosed, man-eating shark — generally refers to a moment where a show's well dries up, stories go dry, and focus is lost. And while you won't find any shark-jumping physicists on "The Big Bang Theory," there is one storyline that irrevocably changed the show, even resulting in a drop in viewership.

To be fair, it's both undeniable and understandable that a series needs to grow and evolve with its audience. At a certain point, though, the originality and abundance of relevant pop-culture references that once made "The Big Bang Theory" so distinctive, reliable, and relatable fell to the wayside in favor of romantic plots. And that moment, fellow viewers, unfolds when the central group of friends drift apart and form families of their own, thereby severing the screen time shared between characters.