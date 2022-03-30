Zach Braff Confirms What We Suspected About A Potential Storyline For A Scrubs Reunion - Exclusive

If there were ever a "Scrubs" reunion or revival, Zach Braff hopes J.D. and Turk are "private doctors together." But more importantly, the "one thing [that] definitely needs to be in the show," according to the actor, is seeing a running joke come to fruition.

"My dream storyline — I always say this every time a reporter asks me — is ... you know how much they wanted to make their independent movie, 'Dr. Acula'?" he says. "My dream is that, somehow, they come into some money and they finally get a chance to execute their lifelong dream of being independent filmmakers and making the 'Dr. Acula' Dracula movie."

Until then, "Scrubs" fans will have to be content with Braff taking on characters that remind them of J.D., like optimistic patriarch Paul Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen," which follows a blended family of 12 who run their own restaurant and bottle their own "Hot, Sweet, and Savory" sauce.

While Braff thinks J.D. and Paul would most definitely be "buddies," he admits his "Cheaper by the Dozen" character is less "goofy" than J.D. "He has some silly aspects," he admits, "but this movie isn't as broad of a comedy as 'Scrubs.' But I think that both characters really like to laugh and are dreamers. They're both big dreamers."

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.