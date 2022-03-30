Zach Braff Confirms What We Suspected About A Potential Storyline For A Scrubs Reunion - Exclusive
It has been more than a decade since the hit medical comedy "Scrubs" ended, but its legend lives on via reruns and video on demand. In fact, in 2022, a T-Mobile ad that first aired during the Super Bowl reunited stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison — who play best friends J.D. and Turk, respectively — and left fans in a tizzy about a potential revival of the series.
While there's nothing official in the works just yet, Braff, who is best friends with Faison in real life and co-hosts the hit podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" with him, has expressed interest in reprising his role on "Scrubs." But just what, exactly, would he want the storyline to be?
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Braff — whose latest film, "Cheaper by the Dozen," is currently streaming on Disney+ — revealed the one thing that would need to be part of a "Scrubs" revival in order for him to be happy.
Dr. Acula 'definitely' needs to be in it
If there were ever a "Scrubs" reunion or revival, Zach Braff hopes J.D. and Turk are "private doctors together." But more importantly, the "one thing [that] definitely needs to be in the show," according to the actor, is seeing a running joke come to fruition.
"My dream storyline — I always say this every time a reporter asks me — is ... you know how much they wanted to make their independent movie, 'Dr. Acula'?" he says. "My dream is that, somehow, they come into some money and they finally get a chance to execute their lifelong dream of being independent filmmakers and making the 'Dr. Acula' Dracula movie."
Until then, "Scrubs" fans will have to be content with Braff taking on characters that remind them of J.D., like optimistic patriarch Paul Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen," which follows a blended family of 12 who run their own restaurant and bottle their own "Hot, Sweet, and Savory" sauce.
While Braff thinks J.D. and Paul would most definitely be "buddies," he admits his "Cheaper by the Dozen" character is less "goofy" than J.D. "He has some silly aspects," he admits, "but this movie isn't as broad of a comedy as 'Scrubs.' But I think that both characters really like to laugh and are dreamers. They're both big dreamers."
"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.