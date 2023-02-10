Evangeline Lilly Is Grateful She Didn't Need To Get Ripped For Quantumania (Unlike Paul Rudd)

Evangeline Lilly stopped by Good Morning America to chat about her role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." However, when the host mentioned how hard Paul Rudd had to work out for his role and asked Lilly what she had to do to get in shape for her latest foray into the MCU, the actor admitted jokingly that she didn't have to do anything really.

"No, it wasn't tough for me at all. Not at all. I didn't work out for this movie one bit," Lilly said. "Because I'm just so fit and capable all the time without effort?" she added sarcastically. "Really, it's because when my character has action, she's always this big," Lilly went on, measuring an inch with her thumb and forefinger.

While this might not make sense at first, anyone who has seen the two preceding films will know that they're full of CGI, particularly when characters are changing size throughout. This pattern is naturally going to continue for the third film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," as well.

"It's a micro-unit, and it's CGI, and I don't get to do anything," Lilly said, sounding somewhat deflated. Still, the actor did point out that the plus side is that, as she gets older, it's nice to sit back and let others handle the action. Speaking of action, though, fans will have the chance to bask in it for themselves when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrives in theaters on February 17th.