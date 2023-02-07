Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances

Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang the Conqueror promises to be much different than we last saw him. In his brief appearance on "Loki," he didn't play a mighty villain looking for domination. In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania," Majors will play a vastly more devastating character.

"Kang is an infinite number of different personas," Kevin Feige explained in a "Quantumania" featurette. To bring this new character to life, Majors focused on character motivation and who he was playing opposite. In a recent press junket attended by Looper, the actor addressed exactly how he prepped for the role.

"As an antagonist, we're following our heroes," Majors noted. It was important that as the villain, he looked to Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) for inspiration. Majors went on to explain: "You can't antagonize somebody if you don't know who they are. If you don't know what's the opposite of them. If you don't know what their hopes and dreams are. My objective is to do that." According to Majors, he did this prep for "Loki," studying series lead Tom Hiddleston so he could hone in on what made him tick. This way he could come up with a persona that would sing, and it sounds like he is repeating the process for "Quantimania."

"I studied Tom Hiddleston for hours a day," Majors said. "And when that was done, I went 'okay, Paul Rudd, you're up!'"