Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Needs To Nail One Aspect To Keep Us Caring About Phase 5 And Beyond

"The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if they could become something more." Those were the iconic words uttered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in 2012's "The Avengers." It's a remarkable line of dialogue because, in addition to addressing the thematic tension of the movie, it encapsulates the entire, unprecedented idea for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios had taken a massive risk in creating a string of films starring individual superheroes with hopes to bring them together for a massive crossover. No one, not even Kevin Feige, knew if the experiment would work.

Eleven years later, it seems impossible to imagine a world where the MCU failed. "The Avengers" soared to quickly pass the billion-dollar mark at the box office. Seven years later, the story of Earth's mightiest heroes culminated with "Avengers: Endgame," which became the highest-grossing movie of all time. But heavy is the head that wears the crown. Where is there to go once you've reached the top? You do what any empire does: you expand.

The years since "Endgame," dubbed Phase 4, have seen more MCU projects than ever before, totaling seven movies and eight Disney+ series. Amid the glut of content, fans are beginning to ask what the real endgame is. Unlike Phase 1, Phase 4 did not culminate in a giant crossover movie, leaving characters new and old scattered across the universe. We know Kang (Jonathan Majors) is the new big bad coming in Thanos' (Josh Brolin) wake, but the direction of the MCU is otherwise inscrutable. Phase 5 starts off with another solo entry, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and it may be Marvel's last chance to assemble some of those puzzle pieces and give fans a clearer sense of what's to come.