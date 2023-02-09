Don't Expect The Criminal Minds: Evolution Love Triangle To End Anytime Soon

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" premiered to Paramount+ in November of 2022, amending a new subtitle to the "Criminal Minds" name but otherwise serving as a direct continuation of the canceled mainline series that concluded in February of 2020. Thanks at least in part to this quick turnaround, most of its main cast — notably sans Spencer Reid actor Matthew Gray Gubler — was ale to return for the series' revival. Kirsten Vangsness discussed reprising her role of Penelope Garcia in an interview with Looper, touching at one point on her real-life friendship with Adam Rodriguez, who portrays FBI agent Luke Alvez. "We are close, and we've been doing a lot of scenes together in this series. I don't want to give anything away, but we do a lot of stuff together and we bond in different ways," Vangsness said.

Over the course of "Evolution" Season 1, fans urged writers to make a romance between Garcia and Alvez official, nicknaming the ship Garvez. Part of the impetus for this is the fact that Garcia and Alvez do indeed decide to go out on a date near the end of the original "Criminal Minds" run, though "Evolution" reveals that their date went poorly. Meanwhile, "Criminal Minds" fans were surprised by Garcia kissing Tyler Green (Ryan-James Hatanaka) in Episode 6, wondering how that might affect her dynamic with Alvez.

As it turns out, the "Criminal Minds: Evolution" writers are plenty conscious of this love triangle, and plan to keep it going in Season 2.