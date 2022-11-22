Kirsten Vangsness On Portraying Penelope Garcia Again On Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive Interview

I love your vibe on the show, so one of the things I wanted to ask you about was Penelope's wardrobe. Do you ever incorporate any of your own clothes or take some of hers home?

Our original costume designer was B.J. Rogers, and I live somewhere between a size 12 and a size 16. My body is such that — and I think I'm speaking for 90% of the women in the world — I can't just pull something off a rack and put it on. I can't. It won't zip up my back. Ever since I was in third grade, it's never going to happen. So you find your things, your staple things, and you're like, "This is my skirt, and I love it, and I know that this skirt is safe and I'm safe with it."

So when I first started on the show, they borrowed a lot of my safe clothes because they were like, "We don't really have anything." At first, I was just a reoccurring [character], so they didn't know they were going to need all that. Then they started to build, and as it went, what was happening in real time is I'm showing up to work in my space pirate clothes, and they're like, "Wait, could she wear that?" There's a little bit of a bleed over. But B.J. Rogers is a really talented costume designer, so it's some of her too.

Now we have a different costume designer, and what they've done is put their own twist on it. During the pandemic, I fully, for a hot second, gave up bras. I still want to, but I don't for aesthetic purposes. They make me rage. I was like, "Why did anybody make us do this?" So things became more relaxed. You get to see more of that.

This particular costume designer, she's so great, and the costumes are fantastic. But they were like, "I think it would be cool if we had her live in this kind of fashion." I was like, "But Garcia doesn't live in one. Garcia lives in all of the fashions, depending upon how she's feeling." She is her own artistic creation. I definitely relate to that. That's a real joy to keep that going.

And it's good because I don't have a body that you see all of the time on television. It's been interesting to watch the show and be like, "Oh, there I am." It's really good because all of our bodies are good bodies, and to be confronted with that and be like, "Every woman in the world does this, and I get to be on a television screen [so they can] see a body that's different than all of those other bodies" — that's nice. I like that.