The Scarpetta Book Series Is Getting An Amazon Prime Adaptation With Two Hollywood Hotshots

Patricia Cornwell's 26 Kay Scarpetta books have been around since 1990, but they've never made their way to the silver screen — until now.

Starting with "Postmortem," the series boasts a concept that was always ripe for a star-powered television series. Kay Scarpetta herself is a character that any ambitious actress would want to play: In the series, she's a genius and forensic pathologist who uses her knowledge of forensics to solve crimes. Meanwhile, her flaky sister Dorothy complicates her life in more ways than one. However, Cornwell has always been protective of her beloved IP, thus making its journey to the screen a long one. In fact, it wasn't until 2021 that any major studio was even able to buy it (via The Hollywood Reporter).

But now, the books are officially making their way to a television or laptop near you — and with two major stars in the title roles.