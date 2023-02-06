Wakanda Forever's Marketing Secretly Revealed The New Black Panther In A Clever Way

One of the biggest questions going into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was who would step into the Black Panther position left vacant after Chadwick Boseman's passing in 2020, per New York Times.

As T'Challa/Black Panther, Boseman felt like a lot of the heart for 2018's "Black Panther," and his absence in the sequel is addressed right off the bat, with characters mourning the loss of Wakanda's king. In King T'Challa's absence, Wakanda finds itself at risk, and the underwater king Namor (Tenoch Huerta), a character with far more murky morals than T'Challa. Adding to the challenge of making a "Black Panther" without Boseman is the fact that the actor also impressed audiences as the character in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." In other words, in just a few short years, people were more than used to seeing only one person play Black Panther.

The one to take on the mantle of Black Panther turned out to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). This was hinted at in a fairly obvious way in marketing materials, according to director Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker said if viewers noticed one rule about the franchise, then they would have known exactly who would be the new Black Panther before ever seeing the sequel.