Letitia Wright Thinks Black Panther 3 May 'Already Be In The Works'

2018's "Black Panther" from director Ryan Coogler was a game changer when it arrived on the silver screen. Not only was it entertaining and visually breathtaking from a production design standpoint, but it made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry led by a predominantly Black cast. Therefore, when rumblings of a second "Black Panther" film came about, excitement was high, to say the least. However, with the unexpected death of the actor behind King T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020, that excitement swiftly turned to uncertainty. How could the franchise go on without its centerpiece?

In the wake of Boseman's death, the "Black Panther" cast and crew made it clear that they'd move forward with the sequel. In fact, they'd use it as a means of honoring their late co-star's memory and his impact on popular culture. The result was 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever": a triumphant superhero epic about loss, grief, family, and love. Shuri (Letitia Wright) dons the Black Panther suit, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) arrives in the MCU in grand fashion, and Angela Bassett turns out an incredible performance as Queen Ramonda, to name a few of the film's many highlights.

Plenty of time has passed since "Wakanda Forever" premiered, and the MCU machine continues to chug along. One has to ask, is "Black Panther 3" on the way? According to Letitia Wright, it could very well be in development already.