Billions Set To Become A Universe For Showtime With A Possible Four Spin-Offs (With The Worst Titles)

Showtime's high-finance drama "Billions" is about to undergo some serious inflation, with the hit series slated to be extended into no less than four potential spin-offs (per The Wall Street Journal). Already Showtime's most enduring scripted original show, "Billions" debuted in 2016 (via IMDb) and is currently en route into its sixth season.

Co-created by executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the series pits Damian Lewis' mega-rich hedge fund power broker Bobby "Axe" Axelrod against Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades, who starts out as a U.S. Attorney for New York's Southern District but eventually ascends to become Attorney General of New York. Clawing his way up to the top of New York's financial food chain through his predatory instincts and ruthless intelligence, Axelrod is also not averse to a little white-collar crime when he thinks he can get away with it. And this, of course, lands him squarely in the sights of prosecutorial pit bull Rhoades. As the series progresses, however, the two natural enemies can also become allies when it turns out they have more to gain by joining forces against a common foe. And, as one of Showtime's crown programming jewels, it's no surprise that this popular series is ripe for building out into a whole universe of its own — even if the dubious titles of the spin-offs could use a little more workshopping.