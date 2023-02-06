M. Night Shyamalan Feels Like People Have Underestimated Dave Bautista - Exclusive

For his new movie "Knock at the Cabin," director and co-screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan went with an unconventional choice for a pivotal lead in the film: Dave Bautista, the former professional wrestler turned actor who is best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bautista has been acting since 2006 and has earned critical and audience approval for roles in films like "Blade Runner 2049," "Dune," and "Glass Onion," as well as his multiple stints as the powerful yet very literal-minded Drax in six MCU films (plus one holiday special). While he's even had main roles in comedies and — as you might expect — action pictures, he's never quite had a chance to show off his acting chops as a dramatic lead with lots of dialogue.

That's all changed with "Knock at the Cabin." In the film (adapted from the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," by Paul Tremblay), Bautista plays Leonard, leader of a group that invades a secluded cabin and tells the family there — two men and their adopted daughter — that they must choose to kill one member of their family to prevent the end of the world.

Leonard is a mass of contradictions: He's physically intimidating but soft-spoken, intelligent, and calm. Yet he's tormented by the visions he claims to have and eerily capable of abrupt violence. It's a complicated role, and reviews are already saying that Bautista knocks it out of the park (via Rotten Tomatoes). "I thought he was in the right place in his life to commit in the way that I ask actors to commit to my movies, and I was right," says M. Night Shyamalan about Dave Bautista in our exclusive interview. "He's a rare, rare individual, and I'm super lucky."