M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview

For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.

On paper, it seems like a perfect match of material and filmmaker: "Knock at the Cabin" is a tense thriller that tackles questions of faith, responsibility, and family against a backdrop that is both vast and intimate. Eric (Jonathan Groff), Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and their adopted daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui), are vacationing at a secluded cabin when four strangers — armed with frightening homemade weapons — invade the house and trap the family. Their leader, Leonard (Dave Bautista), then calmly explains that the three of them must make an agonizing choice — and if they don't, the world will come to an end.

What happens next is terrifying, thought-provoking, and — for most of the way — largely faithful to Tremblay's book and themes. "It was an interesting mix of taking an author's characters and then going in a new direction in this movie," says Shyamalan in Looper's exclusive interview. Best known for his classics "The Sixth Sense," "Unbreakable," and "Signs," Shyamalan has more recently been on a hot streak with his dark superhero sequels "Split" and "Glass," as well as his sci-fi/horror hybrid "Old" and the Apple TV+ supernatural series "Servant."