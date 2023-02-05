Avatar: The Way Of Water Sinks Titanic At All-Time International Box Office

Whoever may have felt that the world has no room for an "Avatar" sequel so many years after the original has been eating exclusively crow since "Avatar: The Way of Water" dropped. Completely unbothered by the fact that well over a decade has passed between the original and the follow-up, the audiences have lined up to witness the latest visual Na'vi feast.

"The Way of Water" has become the $2 billion hit it needed to be to turn a profit. Then, it cracked the Top 5 at the box office. Even though M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock on the Cabin" eventually beat "The Way of the Water" at the top spot, the adventures on Pandora continue to entice the moviegoers all around the world. As such, Cameron's epic has now managed to score yet another win ... and, as tends to be the case with a movie that blazes trail no matter where it goes, this latest box office achievement might just be the most impressive one yet: "The Way of Water" just sunk "Titanic" at the international box office.