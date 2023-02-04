Avatar: The Way Of Water On Track To Lose Top Box Office Spot To Knock At The Cabin

Sorry Tsireya, but it looks like "The Way of Water" does have an end, at least when it comes to box office supremacy.

James Cameron proved that everyone was a fool to bet against him when "Avatar: The Way of Water" debuted to nearly half a billion dollars during its opening weekend (via The Numbers). Since its mid-December 2022 release, the "Avatar" sequel has gone on to gross over $2 billion worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films ever made. As it stands, James Cameron is the only director to have three films in the $2 billion club (the others being "Avatar" and "Titanic").

The success of "The Way of Water" has solidified Cameron's next decade, with the director confirming that future "Avatar" sequels will be moving forward (via DailyMail). Beyond that, Disney's water-focused epic has invigorated the box office, confirming that the modern moviegoing experience still has a pulse. "So much for the doomsayers doubting the enduring appeal of movie theatres," tweeted AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aaron following its release.

All things, however, must come to an end.

After dominating the box office for seven weeks, "The Way of Water" is passing the torch to M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," which is on track to top the box office.