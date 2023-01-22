It's Official: Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A $2 Billion Hit

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing to make a big splash at the global box office.

The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, shuttering cinemas and productions throughout the world. Since those early days of uncertainty, the box office has managed to rebound with stellar results, with 2021's global gross standing at $21.4 billion, a whopping 78% rise from 2020 (via Deadline). Films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "No Time To Die" helped bring audiences back into cinemas, but these pandemic-era behemoths weren't large enough to topple 2019's box office receipts, which brought in over $42 billion, per Variety.

While 2021 was a sign of improvement at the box office, the films of 2022 have all but confirmed that Hollywood (and box office purists) shouldn't have much to worry about.

The crown jewel of 2022 continues to be "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time. Prior to the film's release, it was unclear just how successful Cameron's second outing to Pandora would be. While "Avatar" was certainly a novelty when it debuted in 2009, audiences have grown accustomed to CG-heavy flicks and recent years have seen the 3D trend diminish. But, in the immortal words of netizens: "Never bet against James Cameron."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opened to a mighty $435 million worldwide gross in mid-December 2022 (via Vulture). Now, in its sixth weekend at the box office, Cameron's sci-fi adventure has crossed a major milestone.