Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis - What We Know So Far
The world of blockbusters saw a major box office breakthrough with 2015's "Jurassic World." The long-awaited fourth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise became one of 2015's biggest financial hits (via Box Office Mojo) and continued the film series with its own trilogy. Helming both the first "Jurassic World" and its 2022 threequel "Jurassic World: Dominion" was none other than Colin Trevorrow. And after taking a bite out of the box office with the billion-dollar blockbusters, Trevorrow is preparing for his next cinematic venture, which is shaping up to be another big screen splash.
The city of Atlantis has been a popular subject in storytelling for generations, and now the fictional underwater civilization will be back on the big screen for a new audience with Collin Trevorrow's "Atlantis." There is an entire sea of possibilities with the ambitious idea and we're going to take a dive right into it all. So throw on your scuba gear as Looper shares everything you need to know about Collin Trevorrow's "Atlantis."
When will Atlantis be released?
At the moment, no official release date has been given to Colin Trevorrow's upcoming "Atlantis." The film itself was initially announced in 2020, as reported by Deadline. The film, which was conceived by both Trevorrow and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman, would see "Alien: Covenant" screenwriter Dante Harper attached to write its first draft. Per Deadline, the idea was one Trevorrow has had in mind since 2018, with "Stars Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" production designer Kevin Jenkins leading the creative team's research and design process.
According to Deadline, "Atlantis" was initially set to be made with Universal Pictures, who previously released Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" films. However, February 2023 saw Trevorrow, along with his production company Metronome Film Company, move on to Skydance (via The Hollywood Reporter). The news also brought with it the addition of "House of the Dragon" writer and executive producer Charmaine DeGraté to helm a new draft of the screenplay, making it her first feature film.
What is the plot of Atlantis?
The lost civilization of Atlantis has been a popular subject in the world of cinema since Hollywood's Golden Age. From the 1936 film serial "Undersea Kingdom" to 1985's "Cocoon" to 2001's "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," there are seemingly enough Atlantis movies out there to fill an ocean. But for Colin Trevorrow's upcoming "Atlantis," the filmmaker has a different vision for the advanced city.
When the project was first announced on Deadline, it was reported that Trevorrow's concept for the mythical land would stray from the traditional concept of Atlantis being an underwater city. Instead, the film is set to depict Atlantis as a lost continent that hosts a multicultural advanced society set somewhere between Africa and India.
The concept is one that Trevorrow has remained especially passionate about, telling Empire in 2021, "It's the only thing that equals [the excitement of] dinosaurs for me." He also teases his vision for the story as one that will prove especially timely, telling Empire, "For a generation right now to be able to enter a world that is not unlike their world — where their elders have basically gifted them a civilization that is dying — I think it is the right moment for that story."
Who is starring in Atlantis?
There is currently no cast attached to Colin Trevorrow's upcoming film "Atlantis." But considering the film will see the director return to the realm of blockbusters, we can make some educated guesses of who might reunite with the filmmaker.
Perhaps no set of actors seems more appropriate for such a larger-than-life adventure than the cast of Trevorrow's own two "Jurassic World" movies. The cast, which includes such talents as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Isabella Sermon, brought their best energy and charisma to the dinosaur-focused franchise. So it wouldn't be too hard to see them brought in for another high-stakes, colorful adventure.
Given that this version of Atlantis takes place in between Africa and India, there's also plenty of opportunity to invigorate the cast with a good dose of diversity. Much in the same way that Marvel has explored an advanced African culture in the "Black Panther" films, Trevorrow and company have the opportunity to depict equally powerful people of color ruling over their technologically evolved civilization of Atlantis.
Who is directing Atlantis?
Taking charge of "Atlantis" is Colin Trevorrow. Trevorrow's directorial career began with the 2004 documentary "Reality Show," which was followed nearly a decade later by the Sundance Film Festival hit "Safety Not Guaranteed." Of course, as mentioned previously, Trevorrow's first step into the world of blockbusters came in 2015 with "Jurassic World," which went on to become 2015's second-highest grosser, earning over $1.6 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).
That same year, Trevorrow was attached to work his franchise magic on the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars Episode IX" (via The Hollywood Reporter). But following creative disagreements between Trevorrow and Lucasfilm regarding his screenplay tentatively entitled "Star Wars: Duel of the Fates," the director was replaced by "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams in 2017 (via Variety).
After the critical and financial misfire that was his 2017 film "The Book of Henry," Trevorrow stormed back onto the big screen with the third and final entry in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, "Jurassic World: Dominion." The film, despite receiving largely negative reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes), became the third film to release during the aftermath of the COVID pandemic era to break the $1 billion mark (via Deadline).