Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis - What We Know So Far

The world of blockbusters saw a major box office breakthrough with 2015's "Jurassic World." The long-awaited fourth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise became one of 2015's biggest financial hits (via Box Office Mojo) and continued the film series with its own trilogy. Helming both the first "Jurassic World" and its 2022 threequel "Jurassic World: Dominion" was none other than Colin Trevorrow. And after taking a bite out of the box office with the billion-dollar blockbusters, Trevorrow is preparing for his next cinematic venture, which is shaping up to be another big screen splash.

The city of Atlantis has been a popular subject in storytelling for generations, and now the fictional underwater civilization will be back on the big screen for a new audience with Collin Trevorrow's "Atlantis." There is an entire sea of possibilities with the ambitious idea and we're going to take a dive right into it all. So throw on your scuba gear as Looper shares everything you need to know about Collin Trevorrow's "Atlantis."