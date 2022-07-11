A Surprising Number Of Fans Said Jurassic World Was Their Favorite Movie In The Jurassic Park Franchise

In a recent survey conducted by Looper asking fans about their favorite entries in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, 14.54% called "Jurassic World" their favorite. This places it next to the original "Jurassic Park," which far succeeded all the others, with 54.96% of fans reigning it supreme. But what did "World" do that earned it such a spot, even above the original sequels to "Jurassic Park?" While many critics have gone hard on the film for its weak characters (via Collider), others have praised it for knowing what it wants to be and not trying too hard to top the original, while also trying to inject its own interesting ideas into the mix (via Vox).

The other films ranked in the series didn't fare as well. The second in the franchise, "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," received 10.82% of the fans' votes. Below that is the final entry in the original set of films, "Jurassic Park 3" at 8.33%. The final two entries are the sequels to "Jurassic World" with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" at 7.62% and 3.72% respectively. The ranking of this list also happens to be identical to the ranking featured on Rotten Tomatoes of the "Jurassic" saga's Tomatometer performances.