A Surprising Number Of Fans Said Jurassic World Was Their Favorite Movie In The Jurassic Park Franchise
Following Steven Spielberg's 1993 "Jurassic Park" and its two sequels — "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park III" — from 1997 and 2001, the "Jurassic World" trilogy came roaring onto the scene with 2015's "Jurassic World" (per Parade). Acting essentially as a modern update to "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic World" sees the park finally open to the public and bigger than ever imagined, but when an especially dangerous dinosaur is on the loose, it is up to the park's owner Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and the rugged raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to get things under control, according to IMDb. The film shattered numerous box office records upon its release, as Varietyreported, eventually earning $1.6 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).
The film didn't do too badly with critics either, sporting a decent 71% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was followed by 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and 2022's "Jurassic World: Dominion" which, while also financially successful (via The Numbers), were far less admired by critics, particularly with the last film only having a 30% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But critics weren't the only ones pleased by the 2015 blockbuster.
Fans prefer Jurassic World over the original Park sequels
In a recent survey conducted by Looper asking fans about their favorite entries in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, 14.54% called "Jurassic World" their favorite. This places it next to the original "Jurassic Park," which far succeeded all the others, with 54.96% of fans reigning it supreme. But what did "World" do that earned it such a spot, even above the original sequels to "Jurassic Park?" While many critics have gone hard on the film for its weak characters (via Collider), others have praised it for knowing what it wants to be and not trying too hard to top the original, while also trying to inject its own interesting ideas into the mix (via Vox).
The other films ranked in the series didn't fare as well. The second in the franchise, "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," received 10.82% of the fans' votes. Below that is the final entry in the original set of films, "Jurassic Park 3" at 8.33%. The final two entries are the sequels to "Jurassic World" with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" at 7.62% and 3.72% respectively. The ranking of this list also happens to be identical to the ranking featured on Rotten Tomatoes of the "Jurassic" saga's Tomatometer performances.