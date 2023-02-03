Knock At The Cabin's Ben Aldridge Is Grateful For The Key Changes To The Source Material

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Aldridge, who played one of the fathers in M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," discussed how changes Shyamalan made that deviated from the book worked in the film's favor. Going into moderate spoiler territory, the book's ending is bleaker and somewhat open-ended while the film presents a definitive outcome that's still bleak, but not "The Mist" type of bleak like the novel is.

"I was shocked by the end of the book, and I was shocked again by Night's change," Aldridge said. "I think it would've been unwatchable, and I'm so glad it was changed because I would've hated to have acted that. I could have, of course, but I like the choice Night made." Shyamalan, in an interview with Variety, said that the cast inspired him and had a great influence on the film. That perhaps could have played into his decision to change the ending.

Shyamalan deviating from the ending of the book shouldn't make fans of the book stray from seeing the movie, as Aldridge explained that the ending of the movie is more cinematic, while he said of the novel's ending, "Works amazingly on the page, but as an audience member, there needs to be more satisfaction than that. So I respect Night's flip on that as well."

Audiences can decide for themselves if the ending presents some closure as the film is in theaters now.