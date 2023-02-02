Dave Bautista On Proving His Worth As An Actor Through Knock At The Cabin - Exclusive Interview

You've stated that you were looking for a chance to stretch yourself as an actor when this came along. What made this movie that opportunity for you, and what spoke to you about the story?

I've been looking for this opportunity all along. It was always a challenge for me to get pure acting roles. When this came along, it was so much of what I've been searching for, not only to have this huge role with tons of dialogue and a lot of layers of emotion, but also have a director, a monster director like M. Night Shyamalan. Not only that, to have it shot on one camera, on film, it was like everything at once. It was almost overwhelming at times. It was one of those things where I felt like it was the challenge I've been asking for, and now it's time to put up or shut up.

This will give me an opportunity to prove my worth as an actor, but also, it'll make me a better performer because I don't have the luxury of mistakes, where you typically have when you're shooting on digital with multiple cameras. I've got a whole room full of castmates who are also relying on me hitting my dialogue, nailing my dialogue, because we're shooting on one camera with film, with one shot. If they nail their dialogue, they crush it, and put all this emotion and energy into their performances, then the camera turns to me, and I blow it, then their performances are completely wiped out and we've got to start all over again. It's a massive amount of responsibility and weight on my shoulders for this one.

It was everything I wished for, hoped for, and asked for over the years. Here was my opportunity to be on the spot, and I feel good about it, man. Because if nothing else, I proved my point, which was that I never set out to be a movie star. I wanted to be a respected actor, and this is that statement times 10. If nothing else, people can never say that I didn't get outside of my box and challenge myself, because I proved my point in this one.