The Knock At The Cabin Cast Had A Great Influence On Director M. Night Shyamalan

In a recent interview with Variety, M. Night Shyamalan discussed all things "The Knock at the Cabin" — including the major respect that he has for the seven actors who lead the film. Most importantly, the actors acted as a source of inspiration on what was a very tense set, given the serious content of the film.

Shyamalan said, "I cherish when I come across human beings that are giving and balanced and give light. All seven actors in this movie are beautiful human beings that gave light and help me be the best version of myself. I don't shut down when I'm with those individuals. I'm inspired."

The director also called out Grint, who he has worked with previously on the Apple TV+ series "Servant," saying, "Rupert has reinvented himself. I can't wait for people to see him in a new light." He also brought attention to the movie's youngest star, Cui, who plays eight-year-old Wen. Shyamalan said, "She's already so savvy that it was about her learning delicacy and vulnerability and not letting her intellect protect her. So it was about putting that sharpness and wit and all those weapons away and getting back to Wen. So we kept talking about what Wen was thinking, what Wen was feeling."

"The Knock at the Cabin" premieres in theaters on February 3, 2023.