Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'

Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.

"I kept the black leather [jacket] from [the] '68 [Comeback Special]," Butler revealed to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" this week. "It's in a box right now, but I need to, like, put it on a mannequin or something," Butler said. According to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, it wasn't just a jacket he got to keep from the "Elvis" set.

"Baz gave me the back of the 'Unchained Melody' jumpsuit ... the medallion on the back of that," Butler told Fallon. "So I have that framed at home."

Out of everything Butler made away with, though, the one thing about playing Elvis Presley that stuck with him the most came during a moment inside The King's bedroom at Graceland after a very personal and special screening of the film.