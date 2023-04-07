Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Second Trailer Promises A Stellar Swan Song For Harrison Ford's Indy

Over a decade after his last outing at the cinema — 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which has taken quite a beating from fans over the years — Dr. Henry Jones Jr. is on his way back to the big screen. Courtesy of director James Mangold of "Logan" and "Cop Land" fame, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will see Harrison Ford don the fedora one last time in a high stakes, high adventure story. So, what do we know about this long-awaited sequel so far?

Ford aside, we know that the cast is pretty loaded. In addition to John Rhys-Davies' return as Sallah, it has come to light that the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas have joined the franchise as Helena Shaw, Jürgen Voller, and Renaldo, respectively. De-aging will also play a key role in the feature, either due to the inclusion of flashbacks or, potentially, time travel elements. Of course, all of this was put on full display in the first "Dial of Destiny" trailer, which serves as something of a showcase of Indy's greatest hits.

To build more hype for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Lucasfilm dropped a second trailer (at Star Wars Celebration, no less) — one that Indy fans have every reason to be excited about.