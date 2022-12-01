What Could Indiana Jones 5's Dial Of Destiny Be A Reference To?

The last time the part-time professor, part-time archaeologist Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) appeared on the silver screen, it didn't go over well. Despite Steven Spielberg returning to the director's chair, the inclusion of legacy characters, and several nods to the first three "Indiana Jones" movies, 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" didn't click with moviegoers. Maybe it was the aliens or, perhaps, Shia LaBeouf's character, Henry "Mutt" Williams. Who's to say? The point is, Indy's film franchise didn't win out with its supposed final chapter.

Nevertheless, Lucasfilm, Disney, and director James Mangold are eager to add yet another — and this time, truly final — entry into the "Indiana Jones" saga. Titled "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," this film takes Indy, along with his trusty fedora and whip, to the 1960s, where he embarks on one last adventure. According to the movie's first trailer, old friends will return, newcomers will join the fray, and villains will emerge in what promises to be an intriguing sequel. Then, of course, there's the MacGuffin that'll thrust the entire narrative forward, the "Dial of Destiny" itself.

So, what exactly is the "Dial of Destiny," and why should we care about it as much as the Ark of the Covenant, the Holy Grail, and Indy's other iconic trinkets? Here's what we've come up with to explain what this artifact could be.