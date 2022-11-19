Mads Mikkelsen Will Play Indy's Nazi Nemesis In Indiana Jones 5

The reveal of Mads Mikkelsen's Voller, who will serve as an antagonist in "Indiana Jones 5," happened in an Empire story on the film. Voller is said to be partially inspired by Wernher von Braun, a real-life Nazi who went on to work for NASA. Empire also reveals that "Indiana Jones 5" will take place in 1969, in the midst of the historical space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. And according to screenwriter Jez Butterworth, the real-life thorny history of former (or maybe that should be "former") Nazis involved in the US space program provides the setting for Indy's next adventure.

Mikkelsen suggests his character has aspirations of world domination that put him at odds with Dr. Jones. "He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past ... There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story," said Mikkelsen, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse of the plot of "Indiana Jones 5."

An Indy adventure that has him chasing Nazis through the American space program is an exciting, and potentially controversial, concept for "Indiana Jones 5." Fans will have to see how it all turns out when the film finally hits theaters on June 30, 2023.