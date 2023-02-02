Murder House Was A Huge Reason Matt Bomer Wanted To Join American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" kicked off its robust 11-season run with one of its most critically acclaimed entries, 2011's "Murder House." Fittingly, when it came time to spin off the show into "American Horror Stories" – a series where each episode is a self-contained story — it was time to return to the fan-favorite House that started it all.

The first two episodes of the 2021 spinoff series are a two-parter entitled "Rubber(wo)Man," referencing the Rubber Man spirit that haunted the infamous Murder House from the first season of "AHS." Matt Bomer stars in the two-parter episode as Michael Winslow, and his character's daughter dons the titular outfit. She wears it to kill bullies while her family attempts to flip the oft-haunted estate. While some thought the episode went too far, AHS-diehard fans were still happy to see the Murder House again. Bomer told Decider that his love for "Murder House" was "a big reason why" he joined the spinoff show and appeared in its first episode.